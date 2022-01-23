Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT Raised to CHF 184 at UBS Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 169 to CHF 184 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

