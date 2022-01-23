Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Gap Up to $16.71

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 683 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.7066 dividend. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 103.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

