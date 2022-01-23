Comparing Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aldel Financial and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aldel Financial and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldel Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

BRP Group has a consensus price target of $39.20, suggesting a potential upside of 36.30%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Aldel Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aldel Financial and BRP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldel Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRP Group $137.84 million 23.41 -$8.65 million $0.20 143.80

Aldel Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Aldel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRP Group beats Aldel Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aldel Financial

Aldel Financial Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

