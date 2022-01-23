Comparing SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) & Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SSP Group and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A Shin-Etsu Chemical 21.62% 12.84% 11.02%

SSP Group has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SSP Group and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $1.14 billion 1.15 -$488.89 million N/A N/A Shin-Etsu Chemical $14.12 billion 4.80 $2.65 billion $2.09 19.47

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SSP Group and Shin-Etsu Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 1 1 8 0 2.70 Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats SSP Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business. The PVC/Chlor-Alkali Business segment provides PVC, caustic soda, methanol, and chloromethane. The Silicone Business segment provides silicones. The Specialty Chemicals Business segment provides cellulose derivatives, silicon metal, polyvinyl alcohol, and synthetic pheromones. The Semiconductor Silicon Business segment provides silicon wafer products. The Electronics and Functional Materials Business segment provides rare earth magnets, coating materials, photomask blanks, oxide single crystals, and liquid fluoroelastomers. The Diversified Business segment includes processed plastics, international trading, engineering, ad information processing. The company was founded on September 16, 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

