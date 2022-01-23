Compass Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.
Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.
Shares of OTC:CMPX opened at $2.42 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03.
In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.
