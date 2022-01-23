Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

CMPX opened at $2.42 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 5,357,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

