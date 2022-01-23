Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CPSI opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $404.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $31,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,818 shares of company stock valued at $490,173 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 157,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,267 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at about $3,546,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.