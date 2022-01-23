CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Cut to $150.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Get CONMED alerts:

NYSE CNMD opened at $124.41 on Friday. CONMED has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $159.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth about $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CONMED by 48.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 39.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.