Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 52,995 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 44.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHC. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Encompass Health stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

