Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276,356 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $28.99 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

