Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.83 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,015 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $206.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $222.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.67.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.