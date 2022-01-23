Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 168,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,440. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

