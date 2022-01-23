Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 486,269 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 486,269 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,334,000 after buying an additional 452,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after buying an additional 499,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after buying an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 519,566 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

