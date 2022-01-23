Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ROAD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.