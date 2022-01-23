Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 79.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 1,118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 84,879 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer purchased 317,525 shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $968,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $648.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

