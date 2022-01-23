Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Shares of CLR opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $24,316,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 437,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

