Contrasting XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

XPeng has a beta of 7.46, suggesting that its share price is 646% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XPeng and Greenkraft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 37.50 -$418.70 million ($0.83) -50.37 Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greenkraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for XPeng and Greenkraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 0 9 0 3.00 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

XPeng currently has a consensus target price of $58.86, indicating a potential upside of 40.77%. Given XPeng’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -28.56% -12.10% -8.75% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

XPeng beats Greenkraft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Greenkraft Company Profile

GreenKraft, Inc.is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas; conversion of existing vehicles; and alternative fuel engines. The company was founded by George Gemayel on October 31, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

