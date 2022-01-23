Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -12.04%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

