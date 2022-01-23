Cormark Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX has been the topic of several other research reports. decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.92.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$24.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.52. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.