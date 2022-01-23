Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Acquired by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust accounts for about 1.9% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,693,000 after acquiring an additional 642,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,881,000 after acquiring an additional 611,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

OFC opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

