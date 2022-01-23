Coty (NYSE:COTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Coty have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s e-commerce business has been performing impressively for a while now. In first-quarter fiscal 2022, its e-commerce sales rallied 23%. Well, Coty’s quarterly revenues and earnings increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company gained from strong performance across the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company also benefited from solid growth in the United States and China along with a revival in Travel Retail. Moreover, its cost savings initiatives have been yielding. Confidence in its business progress and capital structure prompted management to raise its fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance. However, headwinds such as inflationary pressure and supply chain bottlenecks remain a worry for Coty.”

Get Coty alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Coty stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $88,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.