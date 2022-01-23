Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 45% against the US dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $101.84 million and $2.33 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.85 or 0.06874899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,331.47 or 0.99882983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars.

