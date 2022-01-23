Creative Planning Has $950,000 Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,297 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

