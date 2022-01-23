Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 352,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 288,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 528,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08.

