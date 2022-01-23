Creative Planning Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Creative Planning bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,747,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,472,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,108,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,123,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.00.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

