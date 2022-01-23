Creative Planning Raises Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Creative Planning raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 135.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

