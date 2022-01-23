Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Creative Planning raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.20.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $397.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,144 shares of company stock worth $17,098,191. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

