Credit Suisse Group Lowers FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target to $10.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTCI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

