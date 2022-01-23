Critical Comparison: Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) vs. CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and CNX Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $580.46 million 3.54 -$682.84 million ($0.41) -17.66 CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.45 -$483.77 million ($4.36) -3.35

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Resource Development. Centennial Resource Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -12.91% 1.23% 0.82% CNX Resources N/A 8.06% 4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centennial Resource Development and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 1 7 3 0 2.18 CNX Resources 2 3 3 0 2.13

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus target price of $6.56, suggesting a potential downside of 9.46%. CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Given CNX Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Volatility & Risk

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.03, suggesting that its share price is 503% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Centennial Resource Development on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

