CryptoBlades (SKILL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $6.34 or 0.00018026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.18 or 0.06890838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,160.69 or 0.99986910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003418 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,311 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.