CSI Compressco LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by 94.7% over the last three years. CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -7.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.42. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of CSI Compressco worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

