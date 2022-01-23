CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of CSX traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,377,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,506,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

