CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

