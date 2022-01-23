Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s share price was down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 5,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 810,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

