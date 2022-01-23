Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $223.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.78. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.