CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered CureVac from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CVAC opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. CureVac has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 260.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

