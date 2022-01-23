CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $21.85

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.85, but opened at $20.31. CureVac shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 11,927 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVAC. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 910,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 5,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,396,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,656,000.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

