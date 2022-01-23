Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CW opened at $137.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.32. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $142.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

