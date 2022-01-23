Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $218,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $1,148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

CUBI opened at $62.00 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

