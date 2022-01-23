CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insider Dennis D. Kim Buys 20,000 Shares

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CBAY opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.10. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAY. Raymond James lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

