Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $53.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,335 shares of company stock worth $7,485,014. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,529. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.23. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

