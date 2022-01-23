DAD (DAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $571,432.00

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $62.33 million and $571,432.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006202 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,999,894 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

