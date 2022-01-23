Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,391,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.84.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,968,813 shares of company stock valued at $343,958,467. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $125.55 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -896.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day moving average of $148.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

