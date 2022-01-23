David L. Geyer Sells 16,000 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Schneider National by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 35.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 182.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 581,586 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.37.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

