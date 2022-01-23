Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,395.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,412.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,841.41 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

