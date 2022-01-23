DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. DaVita reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after acquiring an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $109.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average of $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.