Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Ai Day1 Llc Buys 43,429 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 43,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $619,297.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Day1 Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.