Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 295 at Berenberg Bank

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.23) to GBX 295 ($4.03) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 392 ($5.35) to GBX 297 ($4.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 341.40 ($4.66).

ROO opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.13. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 159 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 287.45.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.79), for a total value of £1,929,967.74 ($2,633,330.25). Insiders sold 772,814 shares of company stock worth $208,396,655 over the last ninety days.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

