Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €153.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €153.00 ($173.86) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.09% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €155.88 ($177.13).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €74.60 ($84.77) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a 12-month high of €141.95 ($161.31). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €112.76.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.