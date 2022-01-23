Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Baozun were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 469,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Baozun by 30.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 277,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Baozun by 3,062.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 244,576 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP grew its stake in Baozun by 73.8% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 523,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 222,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 197,649 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $959.47 million, a PE ratio of 442.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BZUN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.